Liverpool is planning to hijack Chelsea‘s deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo if they lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the upcoming transfer window, reported by goal.com. Liverpool is interested in securing the services of Caicedo to strengthen their midfield options. While Chelsea is considered the favorites to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder, Liverpool could make a late bid to disrupt their plans if they lose both Henderson and Fabinho. Mauricio Pochettino views Caicedo as his primary transfer target for Chelsea, with talks of an £80 million ($105 million) deal said to be in progress.

However, Liverpool's sudden interest in Caicedo could change the landscape of the transfer saga. Brighton values the talented midfielder at £100 million, and if the Reds offer a higher sum than Chelsea, the Seagulls could be persuaded to sell to the highest bidder.

The potential departures of Henderson and Fabinho would provide Liverpool with a significant budget to invest in midfield reinforcements. Henderson could fetch around £10 million ($13 million), while Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad is reportedly ready to make a substantial bid of £40 million ($52 million) for Fabinho. This would leave Liverpool with £50 million ($63 million) to reinvest.

In addition to Caicedo, the Reds also considering Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who is valued at £50 million ($63 million) by the Saints, as a potential midfield target.

The success of Liverpool's pursuit of Caicedo will depend on the potential sales of Henderson and Fabinho. If Chelsea can expedite talks with Brighton and match their financial demands, they have a bright chance of securing the midfielder. However, Liverpool may make a concrete bid higher than Chelsea's reported £80 million ($105 million) offer to outmaneuver the Blues in the race for Caicedo's signature.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Liverpool's actions and whether they can successfully bolster their midfield options with the potential acquisition of Moises Caicedo.