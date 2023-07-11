Midfielder Moises Caicedo expressed openness to possibly switching addresses in England from Brighton to West London and joining Chelsea for the upcoming Premier League season.

In an interview with local journalist Maria Jose Flores, the 21-year-old Ecuador international player said that he would love to be part of Chelsea's rich history.

“It's a great team. The truth is it's a very historic team. I can't say no because it's a very great, historic, and beautiful team,” Caicedo said in Spanish.

He also said that London is a great place to live in.

“The city is also beautiful. It has everything,” Caicedo continued.

According to renowned soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, “Talks [are] underway between Brighton and Chelsea” regarding a potential transfer.

Transfer Markt says Moises Caicedo is currently valued at 75 million euros.

Chelsea is reportedly offering Conor Gallagher in exchange for Moises Caicedo. Meanwhile, Caicedo said that he had a “dream year” with Brighton and Hove Albion.

“It was a dream year for me. I thank God that I have achieved many things. I am very happy to be doing what I like the most at a very high level. People are speaking very highly of me,” he further said.

Caicedo added, “Brighton opened the door for me in the Premier League. I am very happy to be there.”

Moises Caicedo played for a total of 43 matches for Brighton this past season, 37 in the Premier League where he scored one goal, four more in the FA Cup, and two in the Carabao Cup.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League, qualifying the club for the UEFA Europa League next season.

However, they might have to play European soccer sans Caicedo, who said in an already-deleted Instagram post last January that he wants out of the team, per bbc.com.