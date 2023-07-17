Chelsea is considering a move for Manchester United‘s Harry Maguire following his recent removal as captain at Old Trafford, reported by goal.com. The England international has been informed by United manager Erik ten Hag that he will no longer hold the captain's armband, which has put his future at the club in doubt. Maguire expressed his disappointment with the decision but stated his commitment to giving his all for the team.

According to The Sun, Maguire is said to be angry, shocked, and upset by the news of losing the captaincy. This development has led to speculation about his potential departure from Manchester United. Several clubs, including West Ham, Tottenham, and Newcastle, have been linked with the 30-year-old center-back, who remains the most expensive defender in world football following his £85 million ($111m) transfer to United in 2019.

In addition to the domestic interest, Maguire has reportedly attracted attention from abroad. Serie A giants Inter are said to be monitoring his situation, while Saudi clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have also shown interest. The possibility of a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East has also been mentioned.

Chelsea, who have seen the departures of Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer, may be tempted to make a move for Maguire. With the player's asking price potentially dropping to around £30 million ($39m) in the current transfer window, the London club could view him as a valuable addition to their defensive ranks.

As the transfer window progresses, Harry Maguire's future remains uncertain. The situation could develop further as clubs weigh their options and make their moves.