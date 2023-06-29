Chelsea has reportedly set a price tag for Christian Pulisic as AC Milan shows interest in acquiring the American forward. With Pulisic approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea is open to offers for the talented attacker, reported by goal.com.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan is keen on securing Pulisic's services and would like to strike a deal at around €15 million (£13m/$16m). However, Chelsea is standing firm in their stance that any potential offer must exceed €20 million (£17m/$22m).

While Milan is unlikely to make a move before the end of June due to financial considerations, there is a strong possibility that Pulisic could be on the move before the transfer window deadline. If a deal is reached, it would mark the end of Pulisic's four-year tenure in west London, during which he made 145 appearances and won the UEFA Champions League.

The 24-year-old USMNT star is reportedly open to the idea of a move to Italy and is willing to take a pay cut to secure more regular playing time in the upcoming 2023-24 season. Pulisic's desire for increased game time aligns with Milan's interest, as they seek to bolster their squad for the challenges ahead.

It remains to be seen if AC Milan will meet Chelsea's valuation for Christian Pulisic, but negotiations between the two clubs could intensify in the coming weeks. The forward's potential departure would mark a significant change for both player and club, opening up new opportunities and challenges in their respective paths.