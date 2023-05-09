Chelsea is reportedly considering a permanent deal for Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, and they may offer two players, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella, as part of the negotiations. The potential move comes amid ongoing talks with Mauricio Pochettino, who is believed to be a managerial target for the Blues.

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea officials have been in contact with Atletico Madrid to explore various ways of securing Joao Felix’s services on a permanent basis. The 23-year-old forward has been a standout performer for Atletico, attracting attention from several top clubs across Europe. However, Atletico has set a price tag of £88 million (€100 million) for Joao Felix. Alternatively, they are open to another loan deal, albeit at a cost of around £16 million.

In an attempt to negotiate a more favorable deal, Chelsea has expressed their willingness to include player exchanges. The London club has identified Aubameyang and Cucurella as potential options, as Atletico has reportedly shown interest in both players. By offering them in the deal, Chelsea aims to reduce the financial burden of acquiring Felix.

Joao Felix himself has given a subtle hint about his desire to stay at Chelsea. After scoring in a recent match against Bournemouth, the Portuguese international pointed to his shirt, indicating his attachment to the Blues. He hopes to avoid a return to Madrid, where Diego Simeone is set to continue as manager despite facing some pressure earlier in the season.

Agent Jorge Mendes, who holds significant influence in the transfer market for both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, will play a key role in facilitating the negotiations. The financial aspect also adds pressure for Chelsea to offload players, as they find themselves on the UEFA Financial Fair Play watchlist due to a reported £121 million loss in their recent accounts.

As discussions progress, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea’s proposal involving player exchanges will be enough to secure the talented Joao Felix on a permanent basis or if alternative solutions will be explored.