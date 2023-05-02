Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Arsenal-Chelsea prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Arsenal is in a dire fight with Manchester City in the top spot of England’s division one football. Arsenal has secured a Champions League spot, but four winless games in a row, including falling to the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium, are not going to help. They really need to win this game to be back in the top of the standings.

Chelsea is still struggling to find wins under the custody of former player-turned-coach Frank Lampard. The Blues still have an eight-game winless run, including bouts of 2-0 defeats to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. Now, they only have the Premier League to play this season but is still six points behind the top half of the Prem.

Here are the Arsenal-Chelsea soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Chelsea Odds

Arsenal: -185

Chelsea: +500

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -136

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, Universo NOW, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat Chelsea

This Arsenal season has been tremendous, spending 247 days at the top of the table. However, the Gunners have been streaky as of late, snatching three points from their last four games. The Gunners started off with a seven-game winning streak from February to early April. That has been the story of this season for Arsenal with the hopes that they may get the Premier League trophy but now, they are in another poor streak of games. They secured draws with Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton, then lost 4-1 to Manchester City. They need the win for the confidence, but also to challenge Manchester City for the title.

Manager Mikel Arteta is fortunate enough to have most of his players available, but his tactical approach has been questioned in the past few weeks. There were some experiments, such as starting Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney in some games in their four-game winless run, but to his credit, Arteta was able to squeeze at least three points. Thus, he should be trusted with his team selection, come Tuesday afternoon. Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, and Mohamed Elneny remain out for Arsenal.

Arsenal has a huge imperative to win, as mentioned above. They did not capitalize on their games against lower-ranked West Ham United and Southampton. In their Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon, Arsenal also fielded a weaker lineup, putting Fabio Viera, Reiss Nelson, Jorginho, and Tomiyasu, which resulted to their wasted chance of getting a potential European trophy.

However, they have a new chance now. With a tough set of games in a row, the Gunners should take advantage of this game before they face Newcastle, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Wolverhampton in their remaining games. Arsenal should use the fact that the Chelsea players must be reeling after a grueling stretch of games, including 2-0 losses to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Arsenal is playing back in the Emirates, where they have a 12-3-1 record, scoring 45 goals there as well.

Artea should continue relying on the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka on front. Martin Odegaard is a great captain for the club, who also has 12 goals and seven assists to his name. Leandro Trossard is also a reliable backup forward capable of putting up goals.

Why Chelsea Can Beat Arsenal

The Blues were third-placed finishers last season, trailing Manchester City and Liverpool, but this has been a season to forget. Chelsea is completely out of the title fight, while their race to the top seven of the league might still be possible, as seventh-placed Aston Villa has a 15-point advantage. Including this match, Chelsea still has six games to play, which might give them 18 points if they win the remaining matches.

While they were competitive at the start of the season, which saw them get a nine-game undefeated run, a poor spell in November and a disastrous run from January to March, which saw them get just three wins over Crystal Palace, Leeds, and Leicester, cost them a spot in the title fight. Altogether, aside from those three wins, Chelsea got a win over Borussia Dortmund and draws with Liverpool, Everton, Fulham, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest. They are still not doing well, failing to get a win in their last eight official games, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

In terms of omissions and available players, Chelsea should have everyone but Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James, Mason Mount, Armando Broja, Marcus Betinelli, and Marc Cucurella ready to play. The availability of players has been shaky this season, as most players have been on and off the pitch.

Coach Frank Lampard has a system in place with three players at the back and he will likely set up the same in this game as well. The tactical familiarity of this Chelsea squad is one of the key reasons why they are still a good team, despite some European and domestic setbacks they had.

Chelsea is still boasting a lot of talent. Kai Havertz is having a great season, scoring seven goals and one assist, and Mykhaylo Mudryk and Conor Gallagher should have a ton of confidence as they get the nod as starters here. Chelsea has a great chance of winning this game if they keep their stats of 12.6 total shots, 5.7 corner kicks, and 59.3% ball possession. Chelsea is also making 17.1 clearances, 20.0 tackles, and 9.5 interceptions per game.

Final Arsenal-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

The London derby is set to excite the fans and viewers, especially since this is the only game in the Prem for this day. These two clubs have been struggling lately, but the brewing rivalry should be enough to force both teams to score a lot of goals. Arsenal this win at home.

Final Arsenal-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (-185), Over 2.5 goals (-136)