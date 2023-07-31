Chelsea is not backing down in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and is looking to secure a deal through a cash-plus-player negotiation, reported by goal.com. The PSG forward has been transfer-listed by the French club due to his reluctance to sign a contract extension, and this has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Real Madrid, European giants, and clubs from Saudi Arabia.

However, Chelsea is determined to outmaneuver their competitors and has already initiated direct discussions between their owner, Todd Boehly, and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The talks are aimed at finding a deal that satisfies both parties and brings Mbappe to Stamford Bridge.

For the deal to be successful, Chelsea will need to come close to PSG's reported asking price of €230 million. The hefty price tag reflects the high value that PSG places on their star player, and it will require a significant financial commitment from Chelsea to secure his services.

In addition to the cash component, Chelsea is also considering including a player as part of the deal. The inclusion of a player could add value to the transfer for PSG and potentially help bridge the gap between the two clubs' valuations.

As negotiations continue, the competition for Mbappe's signature remains fierce, and Chelsea will need to move swiftly and decisively to beat out other interested parties. Securing a deal for Mbappe would be a massive coup for Chelsea, as the 24-year-old is one of the most talented and sought-after players in world football.

Chelsea's determination to go all-in for Kylian Mbappe showcases their ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level. If successful, this transfer would undoubtedly be one of the biggest moves of the summer and could significantly boost Chelsea's chances of success in domestic and European competitions. Fans will be eagerly watching for updates as the transfer window progresses to see if Mbappe will make the switch to the Premier League and don the blue jersey of Chelsea next season.