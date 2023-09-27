Chelsea's recent struggles on the pitch have left manager Mauricio Pochettino searching for answers, particularly in the goal-scoring department. After a disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Aston Villa, Chelsea is in 14th place in the Premier League with just five points from their first six games. Pochettino highlighted their scoring woes as the primary issue plaguing the team.

Chelsea's start to the current Premier League season is their worst in over two decades, with just one win in their opening six matches. The team's inability to secure victories has been a recurring problem, with only nine wins in their last 38 Premier League games spanning the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Since the departure of Graham Potter in early April, Chelsea has won just twice in 16 Premier League games, accumulating a mere 11 points during that period.

One puzzling aspect of Chelsea's struggles is their inability to convert opportunities into goals. Despite having the second-highest number of touches in the opposition box in the Premier League, they have managed to score just five goals. Their shot conversion rate is also second-worst in the league, behind only Luton. The disparity between their actual goal tally and expected goals (xG) is the largest in the division, indicating a significant inefficiency in front of the goal.

Chelsea's struggles have extended to finishing ‘big chances,' with a conversion rate of just 16.7%, ranking second-worst in the league. They have failed to score in 13 Premier League matches in 2023, more than any other side, and their recent goal-scoring woes have left Pochettino seeking solutions.

While Pochettino's tenure at Chelsea is still in its early stages, former Tottenham player Andros Townsend, who worked under the Argentine manager, believes in his ability to turn things around. Townsend notes Pochettino's preference for giving players extended runs in the team before making changes and his knack for developing talent. Chelsea's season may have had a rocky start, but there is hope that Pochettino's approach and Chelsea's creative potential can lead to a turnaround in their fortunes as the season progresses.