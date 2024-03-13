Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard has raised concerns about the club's recruitment strategy under co-owner Todd Boehly, suggesting that the focus on young players may not be making the desired results amidst a challenging season for the Blues, reported by GOAL. Lampard, who took over as interim manager towards the end of the previous season, highlighted a perceived drop in standards and emphasized the need for experienced players to bolster the squad.
In recent transfer windows, Chelsea has been investing heavily in young talents, with players in their late teens and early 20s being brought in. However, despite these acquisitions, the team has struggled to find consistency on the field, currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League standings.
Speaking on the Unfiltered podcast, Lampard expressed his belief that maintaining high standards is essential for a top club's success. He emphasized the importance of having experienced players in the team, suggesting that young players may struggle to find their form without seasoned professionals to guide them.
“I'm not saying ‘in my day' but in my day when you bring in those younger players, they sit themselves on the bench or they train alongside and watch how competitive training is. They watch a Drogba and how they trained or watch a John Terry and how he leads the club and they learn and then they get to the team or they don't come through at Cheslea. To ask a lot of players to do that at the same time and develop is not an easy thing.” Lampard explained.
While acknowledging the changes during the summer transfer window, Frank Lampard maintained that the transition period might not have been smooth enough to facilitate the team's rapid progress. He cautioned against solely blaming the manager or young players for the team's struggles, urging a careful examination of the recruitment strategy.
Despite significant investments in young talents like Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, and Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea under coach Mauricio Pochettino has failed to meet expectations in the league. However, they still have the opportunity to secure a place in Europe next season by winning the FA Cup.
What's next for Chelsea FC?
Looking ahead, Chelsea's focus will be on the upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship side Leicester as they aim to reach the semi-finals. Their next league fixture against Burnley on March 30 will be crucial as they seek to improve their position in the Premier League table.