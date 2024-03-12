Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk, hailed as a ‘super sub‘ after his match-winning goal against Newcastle, receives a warning from manager Mauricio Pochettino despite the crucial contribution, reported by GOAL. The Blues secured a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League clash, with Nicholas Jackson and Cole Palmer also finding the net.
Mykhailo Mudryk's heroics unfolded when he entered the pitch as a substitute for Raheem Sterling, scoring the decisive goal merely five minutes later. Pochettino, in his post-match press conference, commended the Ukrainian attacker for his excellent goal but issued a cautionary note, emphasizing the need for continued improvement to secure a spot in Chelsea's starting lineup. Mudryk in his quest to prove his worth for Chelsea still has some way to go.
The Argentine coach stated, “It was a very good goal and that is what we expect from a player from the bench – impact. Then it is about competing with different players in his position. Then he will deserve to (start).” The victory marked a crucial turnaround for Chelsea, who had struggled in the Premier League with only one win in their last five games.
The positive performance against Newcastle provides a welcome boost for the club amid challenges faced throughout the season. Mauricio Pochettino's squad now shifts their focus to the FA Cup, aiming to secure a spot in the semi-finals by facing Championship leaders Leicester City on Sunday. The win is not just a step forward in the league but also a morale-boosting moment as Chelsea seeks to navigate a successful campaign under Pochettino's guidance.