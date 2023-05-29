Frank Lampard, former manager of Chelsea, has delivered a candid assessment of the club’s current state, expressing concerns about the drop in standards and casting doubt on how quickly newly appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino can turn things around, reported by goal.com.

After a disappointing season that saw Chelsea finish in 12th place, the club wasted no time in announcing the arrival of Pochettino as Lampard’s successor. The Argentine coach has signed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, and he will be tasked with reviving the team’s fortunes.

Lampard spoke openly about the decline in standards at the club. In his honest assessment, he acknowledged that the collective standards had dropped, emphasizing the importance of high standards to compete physically and tactically in the demanding Premier League. He stressed the need for unity and a competitive spirit within the dressing room, urging both players and the club to take responsibility.

While Lampard expressed optimism about the potential impact of a good manager, he refrained from setting a specific timeframe for Chelsea’s turnaround. Recognizing the challenging nature of the league and the constant competition to improve, he admitted uncertainty about the timeline for the club’s resurgence.

Pochettino, who was previously in charge of Tottenham Hotspur and most recently managed Paris Saint-Germain, will be expected to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge. With his trusted backroom team joining him, including assistant Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino, and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, Pochettino will have a full pre-season and the upcoming summer transfer window to shape the squad according to his vision.

The appointment of Pochettino signals Chelsea’s determination to regain their competitive edge and return to the top of English football. As the new era begins under the Argentine’s guidance, the pressure will be on to restore the high standards and winning mentality that have defined the club’s success in the past. Chelsea fans will eagerly await the transformation that Pochettino and his team can bring about as they prepare for the challenges ahead.