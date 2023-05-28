In a major announcement, Mauricio Pochettino has been officially appointed as the new manager of Chelsea, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine tactician has put pen to paper on the contract, following a verbal agreement that was reached two weeks ago. Pochettino’s arrival at Stamford Bridge has ignited excitement among Chelsea fans and the footballing world.

The club released an official statement confirming Pochettino’s appointment, revealing that he will begin his role as Chelsea manager next week. The contract is set to run until June 2026, signaling the long-term commitment both parties have made.

Pochettino’s arrival at Chelsea marks a significant moment in the club’s history. The highly regarded manager has built a reputation for his tactical astuteness and ability to develop young talent. His successful stints at Tottenham Hotspur and PSG have showcased his managerial prowess, making him an ideal candidate to lead Chelsea to further glory.

The appointment of Pochettino comes after a thorough search by the Chelsea hierarchy to find a suitable replacement for the outgoing Thomas Tuchel, who departed after leading the team to Champions League success. Pochettino’s track record in domestic and European competitions made him an attractive choice for the Blues.

With Pochettino’s proven track record and the squad’s talented roster, expectations will be high for Chelsea in the upcoming season. The Argentine coach will be tasked with leading the team to challenge for silverware on multiple fronts, including the Premier League and various cup competitions.

The official confirmation of Pochettino’s appointment has set the stage for an exciting new era at Chelsea. As the club prepares for the upcoming season, fans eagerly await Pochettino’s first actions and the impact he will make as he begins his tenure as the head coach of the Blues.