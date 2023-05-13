Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Chelsea are on the verge of wrapping up one of the worst Premier League seasons ever. The club is currently in 11th place in the table and has no shot at European football for 2023-24, which is a rarity for the Blues. Despite their atrocious form, interim boss Frank Lampard still believes Stamford Bridge is a place where top talent around the globe will want to play.

Lampard, who is a Chelsea legend himself, explained why he thinks the club won’t have any issues recruiting the best of the best.

Via The Athletic:

“There are a lot of great things about this club. Form is temporary, class is permanent. It is quite a good saying in football and when you see a club of Chelsea’s size I see the fantastic intentions, things I don’t always speak about, to take the club forward.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A lot of big clubs go through this process in some shape or form and the more successful you’ve been, the more headlines it gets when you come into that (bad) moment. The club just needs to take every step forward as it goes.”

Lampard went on to dive into how Chelsea wasn’t a force to be reckoned with when he first joined the club, yet. He also said prospective players might like the chance to join a team that hasn’t already won a ton of silverware, therefore they have the opportunity to help the Blues find success.

To be brutally honest though, it’s difficult to imagine Chelsea buying a bunch of new players in the summer transfer window. Their locker room is already jam-packed. That being said, those expensive players signed in the last two windows haven’t yet proven themselves, either.

Changes are undoubtedly needed in South London after such a nightmarish campaign.