Chelsea‘s Kai Havertz has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid, suggesting that the Blues are open to selling the German midfielder to the Spanish giants for a fee of around €50-60 million, reported by Florian Plettenberg.

The speculation surrounding Havertz's future comes as Real Madrid considers their options for a post-Karim Benzema era. While Havertz may not be a traditional striker, his versatility and attacking prowess have caught the attention of the Real Madrid hierarchy, especially if their primary target, Harry Kane, proves difficult to acquire.

At this stage, the talks between the two clubs are still in the early stages, and no concrete developments have occurred. However, the possibility of a transfer cannot be ruled out, especially considering Chelsea's reported openness to the idea. With just two years remaining on Havertz's contract and rumors suggesting his reluctance to sign a new deal, the Blues may see this as an opportunity to maximize his transfer value.

Chelsea's willingness to entertain offers for Havertz may come as a surprise to some, considering the potential he has shown since arriving at Stamford Bridge three years ago. Although his goal return of 19 goals in 139 appearances may not be particularly prolific, his skill set and impact on the pitch have not gone unnoticed.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Chelsea aims to streamline their squad and generate funds for potential reinforcements. Therefore, the departures of familiar faces could be on the cards, and Havertz's potential move to Real Madrid could be one of the headline deals.

While nothing is set in stone, the dynamics of the transfer market can change rapidly, and both clubs will be monitoring the situation closely. For now, Chelsea remains open to the idea of selling Havertz, and Real Madrid will assess their options as they plan for the future.