Real Madrid is eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur‘s star striker, Harry Kane, as they seek a replacement for the departing Karim Benzema, reported by goal.com. The Spanish giants had initially planned to bid for either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in 2024 but have shifted their focus to Kane following Benzema's confirmed exit.

Real Madrid recognizes the challenges they may face in securing Kane's signature, given the English captain's desire to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record. However, according to The Independent, the Spanish club is considering a potential swoop for the prolific forward. With the departure of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio also on the cards, Real Madrid is believed to have a substantial budget of around $249 million for the upcoming transfer window.

Securing Kane's services will likely come at a significant cost, as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is expected to demand a substantial fee for the talismanic striker, despite him having just one year remaining on his current contract. Kane's remarkable season, where he scored 30 league goals in 38 games, even though Spurs finished eighth and missed out on European competition for the upcoming season, has only increased his value in the transfer market. He narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot, finishing as the runner-up to Haaland.

While Tottenham is yet to appoint a new manager, they are reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to replace interim manager Ryan Mason. On the other hand, Real Madrid appears determined to bolster their attacking options with a top-class striker, whether it be Kane or another target. In addition to their pursuit of Kane, they are set to welcome Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to further strengthen their squad.

As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Real Madrid's pursuit of a new striker and their potential negotiations with Tottenham over the possible acquisition of Harry Kane.