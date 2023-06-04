Chelsea has completed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP, securing the talented defensive midfielder after meeting his release clause of $64 million, reported by goal.com. The 22-year-old Uruguayan is set to join the ranks of the Premier League giants in what is expected to be a significant boost to the team's midfield options.

Ugarte's football journey began in the youth academy of Fénix before earning his promotion to the senior team in 2016. After showcasing his skills and potential, he made a move to the Portuguese Primeira Liga in December 2021, joining Famalicão. During his short spell at Famalicão, Ugarte impressed on the pitch, catching the attention of several top clubs.

Sporting CP wasted no time in securing the services of the promising midfielder, and Ugarte made an immediate impact in his first season with the club. He played a pivotal role in Sporting CP's triumph in the Taça da Liga, showcasing his defensive abilities and composure in midfield.

Ugarte's talent has not gone unnoticed on the international stage either. In 2021, he made his senior international debut, marking the beginning of what promises to be a great international career.

The acquisition of Ugarte by Chelsea is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their midfield options. With his defensive capabilities and ability to dictate play from deep positions, Ugarte's arrival adds depth and quality to Chelsea's already formidable squad. His youth and potential indicate that he could become a key figure for the Blues in the coming seasons.

As Chelsea continues to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign, fans eagerly anticipate seeing Ugarte don the famous blue jersey and showcase his skills in the competitive Premier League. The signing of the talented Uruguayan is another statement of intent from the London club as they aim to compete for domestic and European honors in the upcoming season.