Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad this transfer window on a four-year deal worth €100 million ($109 million) after seven years with the Blue Lions at Stamford Bridge.

The deal was finalized after rumors circulated of Kante's move to Saudi. The 32-year-old France international will reportedly earn a salary of €25 ($27 million) million per year, plus bonuses, making him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

N'Golo Kante, who has won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017, the Champions League title in 2021, and the FIFA World Cup with the France national team in 2018, is leaving Chelsea via transfer after seven years. He made 190 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists. He only played seven games and notched one assist in his most recent season with Chelsea prior to the decision, mainly hindered by injuries.

Al-Ittihad will be getting a defensive midfielder known for his tireless work rate and his ability to win the ball back in midfield. He is in the 93rd percentile in successful take-ons and 89th in blocks. He is a world-class player who will add a lot of quality to their midfield.

Al-Ittihad is one of the richest clubs in Saudi Arabia, and they have recently been investing aggressively in their squad, most recently their acquisition of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid. they are hoping to challenge for the AFC Champions League title in the coming years. Their acquisition of the French footballer is just another indicator of the growing financial power of Saudi Arabian football, continuing to attract big names from the European region.

N'Golo Kante's departure from Chelsea is a blow to the club. He was a key member of their squad, and he will be difficult to replace, but the club will receive a significant transfer fee for him, and they can use that money to invest in other players as the team to have a major roster overhaul this transfer window.