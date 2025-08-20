The trailer for ESPN’s upcoming Lee Corso special has already struck an emotional chord with fans, TheSpun reports. In just 47 seconds, it captures his charm, humor and the charisma that made him a household name. Reactions poured in instantly. “I’m not ready,” one fan admitted. Another added, “So I’m gonna cry Friday night AND Saturday morning.”

Not So Fast My Friends — A Lee Corso Special. Friday, Aug. 22, 9 pm ET, ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cjVpDW0wWb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The one-hour primetime tribute, Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special, premieres Friday, August 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Re-airs will follow on ESPN2 the next day, with the program also available on-demand through ESPN+. The network timed the special ahead of Corso’s final “College GameDay” appearance on August 30, when he’ll make his last headgear pick.

Honoring a college football icon

Corso first joined “College GameDay” in 1987, quickly earning a reputation for sharp analysis and a larger-than-life personality. He forever changed the program in October 1996 when he introduced the headgear segment, a tradition that transformed into must-see television. Whether putting on Brutus Buckeye’s head or slipping into a Fighting Irish costume, Corso built a connection with fans that has lasted for decades.

“Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. “Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football.”

Corso’s career spans more than 75 years in the sport, beginning with his playing days at Florida State in the 1950s. He spent nearly three decades coaching at Louisville, Indiana, Navy and Northern Illinois before becoming the face of ESPN’s Saturday morning tradition for 38 seasons.

The special will feature heartfelt reflections from GameDay’s current and former personalities, including Rece Davis, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Maria Taylor. Coaching greats and sports legends such as Nick Saban, Drew Brees, Kirby Smart, Andrew Luck and Dabo Swinney also share their memories. Even celebrities like Ken Jeong and Carl Lewis add their voices to celebrate Corso’s lasting impact.

Produced by ESPN’s Internal Productions Team, the program promises a mix of storytelling, nostalgia and behind-the-scenes moments that underline Corso’s legacy. After seeing the trailer, fans already know to keep tissues nearby. His farewell tour is shaping up to be one of the most emotional sendoffs in sports television.