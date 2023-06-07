In a stunning turn of events, Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is now on the verge of making a jaw-dropping $213 million move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, reported by mirror. After months of discussions regarding a contract extension with Chelsea, Kante has been enticed by a lucrative offer that could see him depart Stamford Bridge.

Despite Chelsea's efforts to secure Kante's long-term commitment, talks have recently stalled, leaving the door open for potential suitors to make their move. Al-Ittihad seems to have caught the attention of the French midfielder by presenting him with an irresistible two-year deal worth an astonishing $106.5 million per year, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The prospect of joining forces with compatriot and former France teammate Karim Benzema, who recently left Real Madrid for a lucrative deal in the Middle East, appears to have further influenced Kante's decision. Al-Ittihad's offer would allow the two French stars to reunite and continue their careers in Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea, amidst a summer reshuffle, had been eager to retain Kante, considering his significant contributions to the club's successes. The midfielder has not only won the Premier League during his time at Chelsea but has also lifted prestigious trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2021. Known for his exceptional performances in midfield, Kante is widely regarded as one of the top players in his position.

If the move to Al-Ittihad materializes, it would undoubtedly be a major blow for Chelsea and their fans. Losing such a pivotal figure would require significant efforts to fill the void left by Kante's departure. The transfer saga is sure to captivate the football world as fans wait to see whether Kante will ultimately choose to embark on a new chapter in Saudi Arabia or opt to remain with the London club.