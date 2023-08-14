Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his belief that his team deserved to secure all three points in their Premier League clash against Liverpool, reported by goal.com. Despite the efforts from the Blues the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Pochettino era at Stamford Bridge kicked off with an eventful match against Liverpool, which ended in a draw with both teams finding the back of the net. Axel Disasi's debut goal cancelled out Luis Diaz's opening goal, and although both teams had additional goals disallowed due to offside calls, Pochettino felt that Chelsea's performance warranted more.

In his post-match comments to Match of the Day, Pochettino stated, “I don't believe it is [fair]. I think we deserved a little bit more overall. We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning.”

While Pochettino acknowledges the positive aspects of the draw, he also emphasized his team's disappointment at not securing a victory that they felt they had earned. The draw marks a promising start to the new era under Pochettino, as Chelsea displayed an improved performance compared to the previous season.

With a new season underway, Chelsea is undergoing a transition period under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance. The draw against Liverpool, one of the top teams in the league, offers a solid foundation for Chelsea to build upon as they continue to work towards their goals for the season. The team's next challenges include an away match against West Ham followed by a home fixture against newly-promoted Luton, giving Chelsea the opportunity to further showcase their progress under Pochettino's leadership.