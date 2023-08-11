Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has shed light on the ongoing competition for the No. 1 goalkeeper position between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Robert Sanchez, ultimately revealing his preferred choice, reported by goal.com.

Following Edouard Mendy's departure from the club, Chelsea acquired Robert Sanchez from Brighton for a reported £25 million in a move aimed at intensifying the competition between the posts. This decision fueled discussions about who would assume the role of the primary goalkeeper, especially given Arrizabalaga's mixed performances since his record-breaking £71 million transfer from Athletic Bilbao in 2019.

In response to these debates, Pochettino has expressed his unwavering faith in Arrizabalaga, indicating that the Spaniard currently holds the advantage in the race for the No. 1 position. “Sanchez and Kepa know they are going to fight for the No. 1 position. At the moment, Kepa is a little bit ahead. With time, we will see if Robert is there and can challenge Kepa,” Pochettino stated during a press conference.

Moreover, Mauricio Pochettino's endorsement of Kepa Arrizabalaga's prominence also indirectly quells any speculation about a potential move to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions had reportedly made an initial offer for the goalkeeper, involving a season-long loan with an option for a subsequent purchase. However, Pochettino's confirmation of his plans for Arrizabalaga suggests that a switch to Germany is currently unlikely.

As Chelsea gears up to face Liverpool in their Premier League opener, all eyes will be on Arrizabalaga as he aims to maintain a clean sheet and solidify his role as Pochettino's preferred choice for the coveted No. 1 goalkeeper spot.