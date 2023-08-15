After completing his high-profile £115 million transfer to Chelsea, Moises Caicedo, the talented 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder, revealed the players who have inspired him within the Blues' ranks, reported by goal.com. Caicedo, eager to leave his mark on Stamford Bridge, named two legendary figures, Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante, as his role models due to their similar playing styles and qualities.

In his first official interview since the transfer, Caicedo spoke fondly of Makelele and Kante, citing their humility on the pitch as a source of inspiration. He acknowledged that while he shares some qualities with the two midfield dynamos, they were undoubtedly superior. He expressed his determination to give his all for Chelsea, echoing the dedication these players demonstrated on the field.

Reflecting on his journey, Caicedo reminisced about his childhood support for Chelsea and the excitement of watching their games. He highlighted his immense pride in now being a part of one of the world's most renowned clubs. He is eager to contribute his best to the team and create his own legacy.

The former Brighton midfielder's transfer saga involved interest from several top clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, before he finally made his way to Chelsea. His long-standing admiration for the club was evident when he received a Kante jersey for his 18th birthday. With personal terms agreed upon months ago, Caicedo's dream has now materialized as he joins the club he supported since childhood.

Chelsea fans can anticipate the Ecuadorian's debut as he prepares to make his mark alongside his new teammates. The Blues are gearing up for a high-stakes derby against West Ham United on the 20th of August, where Moises Caicedo could potentially make his presence felt on the pitch.