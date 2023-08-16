Chelsea‘s pursuit of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi seems to have hit a roadblock as the young talent has chosen West Ham over the Blues, reported by goal.com. Despite Chelsea's interest, Wahi's heart is set on a move to West Ham, who have been aggressively pursuing the striker's signature.

Footmercato reports that Elye Wahi has rejected Chelsea's offer in favor of joining West Ham. This comes after West Ham shifted their focus from the Harry Maguire deal and redirected their funds towards other potential signings, with Wahi being a key target. Meanwhile, Chelsea is on the brink of securing Romeo Lavia, who turned down Liverpool's offer to join the Blues.

Reports from RMC Sport suggest that the Hammers has tabled a £30 million ($38 million) bid for the 20-year-old striker, which is nearly the same amount they had allocated for the Maguire pursuit. In contrast, Chelsea is believed to have put forward an offer of £23 million ($27 million) for Wahi.

It's indicated that Wahi is drawn towards West Ham due to concerns about Chelsea's sporting project and his prospects of getting regular playing time. Despite Chelsea having Nicolas Jackson as the primary No. 9 option, Wahi seems to view West Ham as a place where he can compete for minutes against Michail Antonio and Danny Ings. With Gianluca Scamacca departing for Atalanta, Wahi's competition at London Stadium appears less daunting.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will revise their offer for Elye Wahi in a bid to secure his services, especially considering their need for striking options to complement Nicolas Jackson in their attack.