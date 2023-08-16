Chelsea is making significant moves in the transfer market as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, reported by goal.com. The Blues are on the verge of sealing two major signings, Michael Olise and Romeo Lavia, but to accommodate these acquisitions, the club is also preparing to offload several players.

One of the impending signings is Michael Olise, with Chelsea triggering his release clause of £35 million from Crystal Palace. Despite Olise's ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during the U21 European Championship, the deal is progressing positively for the talented midfielder.

Additionally, Chelsea is making waves by securing Moises Caicedo and Christopher Nkunku, while they are close to finalizing the acquisition of Romeo Lavia from Southampton, a victory over Liverpool in the pursuit of the Belgian player.

However, adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations is essential for Chelsea's financial stability. To maintain a balanced financial approach, the club is reportedly looking to offload six players. The list includes Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, and Hakim Ziyech. While some players might depart, Gallagher is said to be keen on staying at Stamford Bridge despite interest from West Ham and Tottenham.

As the transfer window's closing date approaches, Chelsea is working hard to wrap up these deals and ensure that their squad is well-prepared for the upcoming challenges. Amidst the busy off-field activities, Chelsea's on-field performance remains paramount, and they are gearing up for an upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham at the London Stadium.