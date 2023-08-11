West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is considering leaving the club this summer, with Manchester City lurking in. The former Lyon man has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions this summer.

According to the reports from Teamtalk, Manchester City are considering making a second bid for him. Their first bid of £70m has been rejected by West Ham. However, both clubs are willing to continue talks with the Treble Winners likely to return with another bid. Manchester City initially were linked with a move for Declan Rice, but the Hammers accepted Arsenal's bid of £105m instead. Pep Guardiola decided not to match the Gunner's bid, and Rice landed in North London.

The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that Manchester City have a “concrete” interest in Paqueta. However, they are also willing not to overpay for him. West Ham have told the Premier League champions that they can add players in the potential deal.

Now, it has been reported that West Ham have put a price tag of £80m on Paqueta. It should be noted that the Hammers only bought the Manchester City target for £51m from Lyon last summer. Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has suggested that the 25-year-old doesn't want to be at the London Stadium.

“I can confirm that sources close to the player admit that a move away from West Ham is something very much Paqueta is looking at,” Bailey said.

“There is no beating around the bush. Paqueta does not enjoy playing for West Ham. Paqueta wants Champions League football, ideally. He is a starter with Brazil, and he believes he is capable of much more.”