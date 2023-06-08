In the wake of a disappointing first season, Chelsea‘s owners have released a statement assuring fans that they are committed to building a competitive side capable of challenging for silverware, reported by goal.com. The club endured a turbulent campaign, finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League and failing to secure any trophies.

The ownership of Chelsea underwent a significant change as a consortium led by Todd Boehly completed a £4.25 billion takeover, bringing an end to Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign. The new owners were determined to make an immediate impact and implemented managerial changes, as well as investing close to £600 million ($747 million) in the past two transfer windows. However, despite their considerable efforts, the team fell short of expectations.

In a statement addressed to the supporters, the Chelsea board acknowledged their shortcomings, admitting that there is room for improvement. They expressed optimism about the future, particularly with the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new manager for the upcoming season. The board also highlighted their ongoing initiatives behind the scenes, aiming to foster growth in both the sporting and commercial aspects of the club.

Rumors have linked Chelsea with high-profile players such as Neymar from PSG and Moises Caicedo from Brighton. However, the club will need to offload several players to make room for new additions, as the squad is currently considered bloated.

With the ownership change and a renewed determination to rectify their disappointing season, Chelsea will be eager to make the necessary changes and improvements in order to compete at the highest level once again. The upcoming transfer window will likely see significant activity as the club looks to rebuild and revamp their squad.