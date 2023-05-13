Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is reportedly determined to stay at the club despite a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge, reported by the Dailymail. The 28-year-old winger joined the Blues from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, signing a lucrative five-year deal worth £47.5 million. However, Sterling has struggled to replicate his form from his Premier League-winning campaign at City. In a turbulent season for Chelsea, the England international has failed to consistently perform at his best. His introduction as a substitute in a recent match against Bournemouth was met with boos from the crowd. Nonetheless, Sterling provided an assist for Joao Felix’s goal, helping the team secure their first victory in months.

Despite his underwhelming statistics, with only four contributions across all competitions and seven goals in 35 appearances, Sterling remains determined to stay at Chelsea. The club’s woeful goalscoring form this season highlights the need for a summer rebuild, and Sterling wants to be part of the squad’s revitalization.

Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to take charge of Chelsea, will have the task of assessing Sterling’s form and rejuvenating his performances. Sterling is said to be excited about the opportunity to work under Pochettino and believes that he can rediscover his top form under the new manager’s guidance.

With Chelsea likely to make significant changes to the squad during the summer transfer window, Sterling’s commitment to the club demonstrates his desire to prove himself and contribute to the team’s future success. Despite the challenges faced during his first season, Sterling remains determined to make a positive impact and establish himself as a key player for Chelsea.