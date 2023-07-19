Chelsea defender Reece James has sent a heartfelt message to his teammate Wesley Fofana after the French center-back suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, reported by goal.com. Fofana underwent surgery to address the injury, which will sideline him for an extended period.

Fofana's time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued by injuries, and last season he made just 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues due to a knee injury. It has been a challenging period for the young defender since his move from Leicester City.

In a show of support, Reece James took to Instagram to share a story dedicated to Fofana, accompanied by a caption that read: “I'm with you brother. I know you'll be back stronger.” James and Fofana were the only two players left out of Chelsea's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States due to illness and injury.

While James is expected to join the team in the United States, Fofana will commence his recovery and work closely with the club's medical staff at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase. The defender will undergo a rigorous process to regain his fitness and return to action.

Chelsea's pre-season campaign is set to kick off with a friendly match against Wrexham on Wednesday at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The team will continue their preparations for the upcoming season as they aim to defend their title and compete in various domestic and international competitions.

The supportive message from Reece James shows the camaraderie and unity within the Chelsea squad, with players rallying around Wesley Fofana during this challenging time. The club and fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting Fofana's return to full fitness and his eventual comeback to the pitch, where he will hope to make a significant impact once again.