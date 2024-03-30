Chelsea star Reece James is one of the best right-backs in the world, but injuries have plagued him over the last couple of seasons. In 2023-24, the Englishman has made just eight appearances for the Blues in the Premier League due to a hamstring issue, which resulted in surgery last December.
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear James is close to getting on the pitch again, either. The 24-year-old was given a 3-4 month timeline for his return but Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino remains unsure if James is going to suit up again before the campaign ends.
Via The Evening Standard:
“No, I don’t know,” Pochettino replied when asked for an updated timeline: “It’s difficult to say something because I don’t want you to go ‘but, oh, [you said this].”
“We will assess it week by week and we will see. We hope yes, we hope that he will be available for the end of the season.”
In mid-February, Reece James returned to some light training but he was still a long way off playing in a match again. In James' place, Malo Gusto has been the first-choice right-back for Pochettino. While the Frenchman has done a nice job, James does so much more than just defend.
Chelsea injuries are an issue
Aside from James, there's a boatload of other players also injured including Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chaloboah, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana, among others. Overall, the Blues have had 48 injuries this season. Mind-boggling.
Missing all of these players is brutal, but the absence of James is one of the worst. The England international is a consistent contributor in the final third down the right flank and whips in some wonderful crosses into dangerous areas. At the back, he's quick, strong, and technical. It's impossible to replace him.
This latest injury for Reece James is his third hamstring problem in the last year, which is definitely concerning. But after surgery, the hope is he can come back stronger. Although Chelsea's injuries certainly aren't a help, the London outfit have struggled to find results for a second season in a row, currently sitting 11th in the Premier League table. A spot in Europe is a long shot at this point, which is a massive disappointment for a club with such a rich history.
James revealed after his December operation that he received a lot of online hate because of his unavailability over the last couple of seasons.
Via Sky Sports:
“I had surgery today to try fix my reoccurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally. Since this injury, I've had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity.
“Believe me I don't want to be injured, l'm happiest when I'm playing football. Thanks to the understanding people that support me despite the highs or the lows, it goes a long way. Stay well.”
Hopefully, Reece James can play again before the season concludes. Chelses is back in action on Saturday against Burnley at Stamford Bridge, their first fixture since the international break.