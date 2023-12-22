Reece James faces a critical setback with a looming surgery for a hamstring injury, jeopardizing his Euro 2024 selection hopes.

Chelsea's stalwart defender and captain, Reece James, is plunged into another period of adversity as reports surface detailing an imminent major surgery in Finland to address a hamstring injury sustained during the Premier League clash against Everton. The prognosis, estimating a prolonged recovery period of three to four months, casts doubt over James' inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad for Euro 2024.

This latest setback adds to a series of injury woes that have plagued James throughout the season, forcing him to miss many games. His campaign began with a devastating torn hamstring suffered against Liverpool on the opening day, sidelining him for over two months. Despite his resilient return in October, James faced truncated playing time before being struck by yet another setback.

The 24-year-old's professional journey, which commenced in 2019, has been persistently troubled by recurring hamstring issues, posing a considerable obstacle to his consistent presence on the field. Despite the setback, James remains optimistic that the proposed surgery will deter future setbacks, aiming for a smoother and injury-free trajectory in his career.

With a potential return to action forecasted for March, the prospect of featuring in England's preparatory friendlies against Brazil and Belgium for Euro 2024 appears uncertain. This impending setback could significantly dent James' hopes of securing a spot in the national squad for the prestigious tournament, dealing a blow to his aspirations of representing England on the grand stage.

Reece James' resolve to overcome these recurring injury setbacks remains resolute. As he navigates through this challenging phase, the focus shifts to his rehabilitation and recovery, aiming to defy the odds and reignite his aspirations while fervently hoping to resurrect his chances of contributing to England's Euro 2024 campaign.