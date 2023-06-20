Arsenal is making significant progress in their pursuit of Roméo Lavia, with advanced talks ongoing between the Gunners, Southampton, and the player's representatives, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Although no official bid has been submitted yet, negotiations are intensifying as Arsenal aims to secure the talented young midfielder.

Southampton, Lavia's current club, is hopeful of receiving a substantial transfer fee for the highly-rated U21 player. The potential move has also attracted interest from Manchester United, but their priority remains focused on pursuing Mason Mount of Chelsea. However, Chelsea is closely monitoring the situation as well, indicating potential competition for Arsenal in the race to sign Lavia.

An important aspect to note regarding Roméo Lavia's transfer is the buy-back clause held by Manchester City. If Lavia joins a new club this summer, the £40 million buy-back clause, which would have allowed City to regain control over the player in 2024, would become invalid. This means that City would lose their ability to exercise control over Lavia's future once he departs Southampton.

While Manchester City no longer holds the buy-back clause, they do have a percentage-based sell-on clause for any potential future transfers involving Lavia. This ensures that City would receive a portion of the transfer fee if Lavia is sold by his new club in the future.

As negotiations progress between Arsenal, Southampton, and Lavia's camp, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can finalize a deal for the talented Belgian midfielder. Securing Lavia's services would be a significant boost to Arsenal's squad, providing them with a promising young talent for the upcoming season. Fans eagerly await further developments as the transfer window continues to unfold.