Chelsea is prepared to escalate their efforts to secure the signature of Moises Caicedo, potentially derailing Liverpool‘s pursuit of the midfielder, reported by goal.com. It appears that Caicedo's preference is to join Chelsea, leading to a last-minute twist in the transfer saga.

According to reliable sources like Fabrizio Romano, the Ecuadorian midfielder is keen on joining Chelsea, with personal terms already agreed upon between the player and the London club. The Guardian has indicated that Chelsea is gearing up to increase their bid for Caicedo, as their previous £100 million offer to Brighton was rebuffed.

The unexpected turn of events comes after Liverpool had seemingly taken the lead in pursuing Caicedo, having submitted a British-record £110 million bid to Brighton for the player. However, the player's reported preference for Chelsea has prompted him to reconsider his options and delay his move to Anfield.

Amidst this uncertainty, the player and his representatives remained in London, suggesting that the situation is far from settled. While Chelsea is actively working to secure Caicedo's signature, it remains to be seen if they can successfully outbid Liverpool's offer.

Chelsea's pursuit of Caicedo underscores their commitment to strengthening their squad, particularly in the midfield department. The departure of players like Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante has prompted the club to seek reinforcements.

As the transfer deadline approaches, the battle for Moises Caicedo's services has taken center stage, adding a layer of intrigue to Sunday's Premier League fixture. Whether Chelsea can secure the player's transfer in time for the match remains uncertain, but their determination to do so highlights the intensity of the competition in the transfer market.