Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has dropped a strong hint that he intends to extend his stay at the club beyond his 40th birthday, reported by goal.com. The Brazilian centre-back, who was awarded Chelsea’s Men’s Player of the Year, expressed his love for the club and his desire to continue playing a role in its future.

Despite Chelsea’s disappointing season, Silva played a pivotal role in their defense and was recognized for his contributions. In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, Silva emphasized the mutual love between himself and the club. He highlighted the support from fans, sharing how his wife is often approached by supporters who sing his name, showcasing the affection they have for the family. Silva’s dedication to Chelsea is further evidenced by the fact that both of his sons, Isago and Iago, are part of the Chelsea academy.

Isago, in particular, recently signed a two-year contract extension with the club, indicating a commitment from the Silva family to remain in London for the foreseeable future. Speaking about his family’s connection to Chelsea, Silva expressed their love for the club and how they are gradually feeling more like “Londoners.”

Although Silva acknowledged the challenges faced by Chelsea this season, he remained optimistic about the future. With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager, Silva hopes to be part of a resurgent Chelsea squad in the upcoming 2023-24 season. Pochettino’s clear vision and direction could play a crucial role in Silva’s decision to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, Silva’s desire to continue at Chelsea beyond his 40th birthday suggests that he still has a lot to offer both on and off the pitch. The experienced defender’s leadership and presence have been invaluable to the team, and Chelsea fans will hope to see him continue to make a positive impact in the seasons to come.