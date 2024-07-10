Mykhailo Mudryk has wasted no time in getting back to work with Chelsea as he looks to impress the club's new coach, Enzo Maresca. Mudryk attended the first day of Chelsea's pre-season, cutting short his post-Euro 2024 holiday to join his teammates on Monday.

Mudryk’s journey in the European Championship came to an end last month when Ukraine finished fourth in their group, causing them to exit the competition early. Despite the disappointing outcome, Mudryk is keen to turn things around at Stamford Bridge. The early exit allowed him to return to Chelsea sooner than expected, giving him more time to focus on the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old player had a challenging first full season with Chelsea. Over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, he scored just seven goals in 41 appearances across all competitions and provided two assists. These numbers fell short of expectations, but Mudryk is determined to improve his performance for the upcoming season. The young winger is aware that he needs to raise his game if he wants to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup and make a significant impact.

Chelsea’s fresh start under new leadership

Mudryk isn't the only player looking to make an impact this season. Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia joined him at pre-season training; they have been out significantly due to injuries. Fofana has been sidelined since May 2023, while Lavia hasn't played since December. Their return to training is a positive sign for Chelsea as they prepare for the new season under Maresca’s guidance. The presence of these key players adds depth and strength to the squad, which will be crucial in the long and demanding season ahead.

Enzo Maresca, the new manager, has a fresh vision for the team. The players are eager to adapt and showcase their skills. Mudryk, in particular, hopes to prove his worth and secure a more prominent role in the squad. Maresca's arrival brings a new set of tactics and strategies that the players need to adapt to quickly. The pre-season period is crucial for this adaptation, as it allows the team to work closely with the new manager and understand his expectations.

Chelsea’s pre-season schedule includes a trip to the United States later this month. The team will participate in several friendly matches against notable clubs such as Wrexham, Manchester City, and Real Madrid. These matches will provide a valuable opportunity for Mudryk and his teammates to gel under the new management and build momentum ahead of the competitive season. The tour will also serve as a test for Maresca’s tactics and formations, giving him a chance to evaluate the players in different scenarios.

The pre-season tour is not just about fitness and tactics. It's also about bonding and understanding Maresca’s strategies. For Mudryk, it's a chance to leave behind the disappointments of last season and start anew with a clean slate. The friendly matches will also allow Mudryk to showcase his abilities against top-tier teams, providing him with a platform to regain his confidence and form.

The young winger’s determination to improve is clear. By cutting short his holiday to join the pre-season early, he has shown his commitment to the team and his desire to succeed. This level of dedication is what Chelsea needs as they look to reclaim their position at the top of English football. Mudryk’s eagerness to make a positive impression on Maresca and the coaching staff highlights his ambition and drive.

Mudryk’s early return to Chelsea’s pre-season training is a promising sign for the club. His focus is on impressing new coach Enzo Maresca and improving his performance from last season. With the return of key players like Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia and a series of important friendly matches lined up, Chelsea fans have reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming season. Mudryk’s journey with Chelsea continues, and he is determined to make it a successful one. His efforts during the pre-season could be the first step towards a breakout season at Stamford Bridge.