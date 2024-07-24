Team USA is sending out all the heavy hitters in the Paris Olympics. LeBron James, Simone Biles, and other stars of sports that are classified in the summer games will be donning the Stars and Stripes. However, that very same assumption cannot be made for the USMNT. Christian Pulisic along with other big names did not play in the opener against France. The side gunning for a gold medal at home also did not have Kylian Mbappe. So, what's the situation and why aren't these big names on the pitch?

Prior to the Olympics, two huge continental championships were held in the football world. For Europe, the Euros were held and an insanely well-oiled side from Spain managed to demolish their competition en route to a title. For South and North America, it was Copa America that all of the nations fought in. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria left it all until they got their federation yet another international title. While one might think that fatigue would be the reason why France doesn't have Kylian Mbappe and the USMNT didn't field Christian Pulisic, that clearly is not the case for the Paris Olympics.

In fact, the world's oldest sporting event is not as highly regarded in the world of football. It has devolved into a U23 competition where nations get to field out their up-and-coming talent instead of the predominantly known stars who are beloved throughout the world. It all started in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and that rule has been upheld ever since. The competition is also not sanctioned by FIFA which means that the renowned organization never wants the Olympics to usurp the prestige of the World Cup.

Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe, and the Paris Olympics

“My club's position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I knew I wouldn't be taking part in the Games. That's just the way it is, and I understand that too. I'm joining a new team in September. So, it's not the best way to start an adventure. I'm going to wish this French team all the best. I'm going to watch every game. I hope they'll win the gold medal,” the 25-year-old out of France said.

Nonetheless, the USMNT's opener against France still ended as expected. The Americans ended up conceding three goals and it was very evident that they were outmatched. Alexandre Laczette played all 90 minutes for France and did not at all look fatigued. He scored a goal and delivered an assist for his team. Michael Olise also did the same but managed to do so in just 82 minutes. Loic Bade rounds out the goal scorers after he found the back of the goal at the 85th-minute mark.

Some of these men in the USMNT could very well be playing alongside Christian Pulisic for the World Cup in 2026. Will they be ready to beat France then?