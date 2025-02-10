DeAndre Hopkins got his first Super Bowl taste for the first time in his career. The five-time Pro Bowler never experienced the big game until he joined the Kansas City Chiefs via trade this season. But he may have played his last game with the franchise.

Hopkins and the Chiefs delivered a rather forgettable 40-22 debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran wide receiver, though, was in calming spirits after the game inside the Caesars Superdome. He immediately took to X to share his final reaction of the season.

“Forever grateful to be part of the Chiefs organization. Didn’t complete the mission or play my best game but that’s life,” Hopkins said online.

Hopkins was no stranger to playing on playoff teams. But he never reached the conference title game at his previous stops in Houston, Arizona, and Tennessee. The Chiefs handed him that long awaited taste. But the night fell flat badly for him and the Chiefs offense.

How DeAndre Hopkins fared in first Super Bowl with Chiefs

Hopkins entered the game with a touching family tribute. He walked into the game sporting a mink coat — meant to honor his late father.

Hopkins' dad died in a car crash when he was only five months old. NFL insider for The 33rd Team Ari Meirov revealed that Hopkins often said he's only wear it at his wedding or for the Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old entered the big game venue with a nice touch. The Eagles, however, limited his touches with a relentless defensive display.

Philadelphia bottled Hopkins to just two catches for 18 yards. Hopkins managed to catch one touchdown pass late in the game. But the Super Bowl already was out of reach.

Now, Hopkins faces a tough decision this coming offseason. He's still entering free agency as the Chiefs took on the remainder of his Titans contract after the midseason trade deal.

Hopkins settled for a combined 56 receptions at both NFL stops in 2024. He racked up 610 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. Hopkins is aging and no longer looks like the WR who delivered three-straight 100-catch seasons from 2018 to 2020.

However, there'll likely be NFL teams who become interested in his veteran leadership. Perhaps the Chiefs can welcome him back. Hopkins, though, is projected to hold a market value of $15 million per Spotrac. Kansas City already is in excellent hands for the future through Xavier Worthy, who led the way with eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl.