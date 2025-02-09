As the Kansas City Chiefs are set to defend their title against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, the players are arriving in style and getting a lot of attention. DeAndre Hopkins' pre-game outfit caught the attention of many, mostly because it has a story about his father connected to it, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“DeAndre Hopkins’ father died in a car crash when he was just five months old. One of the things he left behind was a mink jacket, and Hopkins always said he would wear it to either his wedding or the Super Bowl—whichever came first,” Meirov write on X, formerly Twitter.

The only thing that can make this day better for Hopkins is if the Chiefs are able to defeat the Eagles, and that would be the first championship of his career.

Hopkins has played with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, and was not able to make it far enough to get a chance to compete on the biggest stage of them all. Hopkins now has that opportunity, and there's a good chance he ends it with a ring.

After advancing to the Super Bowl, Hopkins spoke about his journey in the NFL and still being able to compete at a high level.

“I've been doubted, a lot of people wrote me off,” Hopkins said via KCTV5's Marleah Campbell. “Twelve years in the league, man I got traded for pennies in my prime. I just want to thank the organization for giving me a shot. They knew I could still go out here and make plays when I need to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football.”

Hopkins should be able to make an impact in the Super Bowl, but it won't be easy against the Eagles, who had one of the best defenses in the league this season.