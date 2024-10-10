It’s an exciting time to be a Kansas City sports fan! The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, have started the 2024 season with a perfect 5-0 record. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals are competing in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card series.

With an off-day in his schedule thanks to the bye week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an appearance at Kauffman Stadium to support the Royals. His enthusiastic reaction went viral when the Royals tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Patrick Mahomes is HYPE after the Royals tied the game pic.twitter.com/R1EuCOEOM5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2024

Mahomes has been vocal in his support of the Royals, and this moment only adds to his enthusiastic backing of the team!

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is keeping close tabs on the Royals

For Mahomes, he was able to keep tabs on the Royals during his team's game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints thanks to updates being provided at Arrowhead Stadium, via the Daily Mail.

“I really wanted to focus on the game and then let look after and maybe get, like, a scoreboard kind of shot of it,' Mahomes said of the in-stadium updates.

‘And they gave us a couple of those, but like, you could feel that stuff was going good, and there was kind of a lull there, kind of, I think, towards the end of the end of the game.'

He also joked that he and his wife Brittany would “feud” thanks to her decision to go on vacation during the Chiefs' bye week while he stays behind to support the Royals.

“It's bye week, so Brittany's vacationing and me getting to the Royals game, we'll feud for sure,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will next be in action on Sunday, October 20 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California against the San Francisco 49ers.