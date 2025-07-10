The Kansas City Chiefs are in a race against time. With the July 15 deadline for a contract extension looming, Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith is still on the franchise tag, concentrating on getting ready for training camp while his agents and the front office work out the details.

Smith will, at least for the time being, play the 2025 season under a franchise tender worth $23.4 million. He made his first public comments about the contract in an interview this week. He indicated he was not interested in being involved in the negotiations.

“I just leave it to the hands of my agents,” he said. “I just have to focus on being the best version of myself… being ready for camp, which is right around the corner,” according to Kayla Burton of NBC Sports.

The Kansas City front office, led by G.M. Brett Veach, is committed to keeping Smith long-term. However, in the offseason, they moved on to other things — like picking up fifth-year options for George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie. Now, Smith's extension is the last thing left on their list.

Transforming a one-year tag into a multi-year deal isn’t without its hurdles. The usual structure involves two fully guaranteed years — the second year seeing a 20% increase — followed by two or three years that aren’t guaranteed. This could strain Kansas City’s salary cap, especially for a guard.

If Smith and the Chiefs cannot agree, he will have to play this season under the tag, earning $28.08 million or becoming a free agent in 2026. The Chiefs want to avoid that scenario, and the clock is ticking.

Smith's significance for the future of the Chiefs' offensive line is undeniable. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, he has started 67 of 68 career games and played a pivotal role in the club's winning Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. Last season, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024, proving he is one of the NFL's elite interior linemen.

Smith keeps an eye on the field and believes his contract situation will resolve itself soon. For now, the question is whether the Chiefs will find the financial flexibility to solidify his long-term future.