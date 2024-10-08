Sad news came the way of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Monday when they learned receiver Rashee Rice won’t be back this season. But many think the Chiefs can still be Super Bowl players. Regardless, Mahomes has other things that are important, too, according to a post on X by ESPN.

“Hey Sterling, go to bed!” Patrick Mahomes with a message for his daughter.”

NFL night games tend to run late. Witness the early morning ending of Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. Weather delayed from the start, it ended well after midnight. So it’s probably difficult for kids to get permission to stay up late and watch.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends daughter to bed

Mahomes daughter didn’t make the late-bedtime cut as the Chiefs’ superstar told a national Monday night audience she didn’t have permission to watch his team’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Obviously the gesture touched hearts, especially with people realizing Mahomes had his daughter on his mind right before the kickoff of a prime-time game.

Mahomes has been out front about family values and has brought his kids to training, according to movieguide.org.

"I actually talked to Peyton (Manning) about it for a while," Mahomes said. "What stuck with me is he said, 'At the end of my career, I wish I would have done it so my kids could've seen what I was doing every day.'

“When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn’t just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked.”

Also, he said his own parents taught him to follow his dreams.

“I think that was the biggest thing,” Mahomes said. “They didn’t care if I was an athlete, they didn’t care where I was going, they just told me to follow my dreams, do whatever I could to have no regrets at the end of the day.

“And so I think that’s what I’m trying to do with my kids now is obviously I’m trying to parent in my own way, but I want them to enjoy life. And they’re young now, but if they want to play sports, they can play sports. If they don’t, they don’t have to and just enjoy it and to follow their dreams.”