The Kansas City Chiefs might collectively have a chip on their shoulder entering 2025, but tight end Travis Kelce could have the most to prove.

ESPN recently surveyed executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. Kelce was named the fifth-best tight end on this year’s list, and it seems as though many insiders believe he is firmly past his prime.

“The back-to-back tight end king fell well short of first place after signs of decline surfaced in 2024,” ESPN’ Jeremy Fowler wrote.

“Most of that can be chalked up to age. Kelce turns 36 in October and has played nearly 200 games over 12 years, including playoffs.”

“But several evaluators noted that Kelce played heavier last year, something he's aiming to fix. He has slimmed down this offseason in preparation for what could be his final season. While a team source believes any weight issues did not affect his play dramatically, lack of explosive plays was a problem. His 8.5 yards per catch were a career low by a wide margin.”

Across 16 games last season, the three-time champion recorded 97 receptions, three touchdowns, and 823 receiving yards. All of these marks were comparable to what Kelce posted in 2023, but paled in comparison to what the All-Pro talent achieved in 2022 when he scored 12 touchdowns, caught 110 passes, and totaled 1338 receiving yards.

Kelce’s track record speaks for itself. Even during a down 2024, his gridiron IQ and connection with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still made him a threat that worried opposing teams.

“For sure [he showed] signs of physical decline, but you still have to worry about him because he's such a smart player with a great connection with the QB,” a veteran pro personnel evaluator said. “Just doesn't get open like he used to.”

Recency bias could also be in play as it pertains to the Westlake native’s ranking. Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this past February. Kelce was uninspiring, and only grabbed four passes for 39 receiving yards in the 40-22 loss.

Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and Trey McBride were all ranked ahead of Kecle on this season’s list. These tight ends might be less physically taxed, but Kelce will have a chance to show that experience could help generate a bounceback season.