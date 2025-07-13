Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are out on the golf course this weekend for the American Century Championship tournament when the former Philadelphia Eagles center shared how much he admires his younger brother.

“Travis and I have been close for a long time,” the father of four told reporters via Starcade Media. “Now with the [“New Heights”] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have.”

Jason shared that their relationship dynamic has changed since they've gotten older.

“We loved each other growing up. We still love each other,” he said. “Now it’s more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different.”

While it used to be a typical older/younger brother relationship, now Jason considers Travis a close confidant and admires how he is a “great uncle” to his kids. Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce have four daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 3 months.

“Now, he’s my best friend on the planet,” Jason added. “We get to talk once a week and our families are close.”

Travis had a viral moment on the podcast when he met his youngest niece Finnley who was born in March.

“Hey little muffin!” Travis gushed at Finnley. “Look at you. You hanging out with mom?”

Article Continues Below

“You’re amazing, Ky,” he continued speaking to Kylie before adorably speaking to his new niece. “Finn, you just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you.”

@whatstrending Travis Kelce met his newborn niece, Finn, while taping the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason. He gave her the sweet nickname “little muffin” and was excited to learn her name during the episode. Credit: New Heights Podcast #traviskelce #jasonkelce #kyliekelce ♬ original sound – WhatsTrending

Their podcast is a large part of how fans stay connected to the brothers and Jason was asked how they balance what's public knowledge and what stays in the family group chat.

“I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot,” he added. “But you also try to keep some of the stuff private. … We’re a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it’s good to sit down and talk once a week.”

The New Heights podcast will have a hiatus while Travis prepares for his 13th year in the NFL. Jason retired from the league last year after 13th season.

“We have come to the end of the road,” Jason told fans. “Travis is going to training camp as you all know. Whenever training camp starts, we take a hiatus from the pod, because it’s nearly impossible to do a podcast while somebody’s in training camp.”

However, fans will have new episodes that have been pre-taped that will be released during Travis' training camp. The Kansas City Chiefs training camp is held at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri and begins on July 21 with the first workout the following day. The camp will conclude on August 13. The Chiefs first season game will be on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.