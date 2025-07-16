No team in Major League Baseball is as hot as the Boston Red Sox. The team used two wins from Garrett Crochet to fuel a 10-game winning streak. Before the second half of the season begins, Walker Buehler and Co. sit three games behind the lead in the American League East. Without Hunter Dobbins, though, the Red Sox need more starting pitching at the trade deadline.

There are plenty of starting arms available for trade before the July 31 deadline. Jacob deGrom is one of the best overall players and the best pitcher that could be moved. However, the Red Sox are not the only team looking to add pitching. Boston's chief of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, already made waves when he sent Rafael Devers away and is likely far from finished.

Starting pitching might not be the Red Sox's main priority at the deadline, but it can't be overlooked. With Dobbins out for the season, Crochet and Lucas Giolito are alone at the top of Boston's rotation. While the Red Sox could get Tanner Houck back soon, his return might not be enough to vault them into the inner circle of contenders.

Boston's season has been defined by drama off the field and the young players on the roster. Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell have all had their moments in the major leagues this season. However, the last two weeks have proven that the Red Sox have what it takes to compete with the best in MLB. Now, the goal is to make the most of it at the deadline.

Breslow and Cora made the decision to trade Devers away together. If they use the same teamwork at this year's deadline, they could bring in an upgrade on the mound in front of Buehler.

Boston's offense is World Series caliber, but their pitching is not

The Red Sox added Buehler and Giolito during the offseason. The latter has worked out fantastically for the team, while the former has underperformed. Boston's rotation was lackluster when the season started. Ironically, it looks far different, but is not necessarily better than it was in April. Because of that, not many experts consider the team a significant postseason threat.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has done his best to build a competent rotation. His decision to give Dobbins a chance in the major leagues is one of the best moves of Boston's season so far. Unfortunately, he is no longer a part of their 2025 plans. Instead Richard Fitts will hold down the fort until Houck is ready to make his long-awaited return.

As a group, the Red Sox pitching staff has been an average group. Crochet leads the way, putting together another Cy Young Award-caliber season. Giolito and Bello were not in All-Star consideration, but they are not far behind. The real drop off happens behind them. Buehler's 6.12 ERA is simply not going to cut it, especially in a playoff series where runs are at a premium.

Who could the Red Sox bring in to bolster their rotation?

deGrom earn his fifth All-Star Game selection this season. The veteran is one of the best pitchers in MLB when he is healthy, and he has shown out for the Rangers. Nathan Eovaldi has held his own, but deGrom has become the face of Bochy's rotation. However, his excellence has been squandered by the Texas Rangers, who sit below .500 before the second half kicks off.

deGrom has started 19 games so far this season. At 37 years old, he is on pace to set a new career-high in starts and innings pitched. He is a perfect fit on a Red Sox roster that desperately needs him. He is also under contract until the end of the 2026 season, giving Boston a runway to compete with two of the best pitchers in the league leading the way.

deGrom's dominance has him front and center in trade rumors. Every team that needs starting pitching has at least kicked the tires in Texas. While the Rangers would hate to throw in the towel on this season, selling high on their ace might be their best option. The 12-year veteran will never be more valuable than he is right now, and Texas could get whoever they want in return.

Regardless of who they pursue at the deadline, expectations are high in Boston. Their winning streak has fans excited to see what they can do in the second half of the season. Even after losing Devers, the Red Sox have not skipped a beat. It is important for Breslow to not waste a successful season by sitting on his hands at the trade deadline.