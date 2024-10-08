The Kansas City Royals tied up their ALDS matchup at one game a piece on Monday. When the Royals next take the field, they'll be getting a moral boost from Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes confirmed that he will be at Kauffman Stadium for Game 3 on Wednesday, via Jeff Rosen of the Kansas City Star. The quarterback is a part owner of the franchise and is hoping their Kansas City pride will lead the Royals to a victory.

They were able to get it done on Monday behind a strong pitching performance from Kansas City. Starter Cole Ragans held the New York Yankees to one run over four innings as the opponents wouldn't score again until the ninth inning. But with a home run from Salvador Perez sparking a four-run fourth inning, it was all the Royals needed as they earned a 4-2 victory.

Patrick Mahomes had to watch the game from afar as his Chiefs were locked into a Monday Night Football battle with the New Orleans Saints. Like the Royals, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 26-13 victory, moving to 5-0 on the season. The quarterback completed 28-of-39 passes for 331 scoreless yards and an interception.

The Chiefs are well aware of what it takes to win a championship, earning two straight Super Bowl titles and three in the last five years. The Royals last won the World Series in 2015. That was the last time they made the playoffs, making their 2024 run even more special.

Mahomes will now be able to see Kansas City's magic in person. The Royals are hoping some of his success rubs off on them. But after beating the Yankees in Game 2, the Royals now have the momentum heading back home. The broadcast cameras will certainly catch Mahomes at least once during the game. Kansas City is hoping when they do he is celebrating the Royals' success.