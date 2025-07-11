While the Kansas City Chiefs deal with the contract of Trey Smith, Xavier Worthy may be taking on a different role this season. Also, Worthy revealed Andy Reid’s warning for the 2025 season.

It has to do with being prepared to run deep routes, according to a post on X by Up & Adams.

“Coach Reid told us… when you get back get your hamstrings ready”

Xavier Worthy on the deep ball being a bigger part of the Chiefs offense this year.

Chiefs should get maximum mileage from WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy said the notice didn’t fall on deaf ears, and he said he is taking it in stride.

“We kind of knew that we were going a little deep in practice,” Worthy said. “So, we kind of got our bodies and got our minds to what we were going to be doing in practice.”

One thing that will help Worthy is the experience he gained in his rookie season, according to chiefs.com via Sports Illustrated.

“The end of last year was kind of like a stepping stone for me,” Worthy said. Learning and getting a better feel for what Pat (Mahomes) likes, and I started feeling like that at the end of the year. I understand the offense. I feel way more comfortable just being out there.”

Worthy said chemistry with Mahomes is part of the story, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC via Sports Illustrated.

“Just building that chemistry with Pat early on,” Worthy said. “I had to get real game experience, and now I have that game experience. Definitely got stronger, got bigger, a little weight.”

Chiefs trying to make a fresh start

The Chiefs need to get past the bad taste of the 2024 Super Bowl. They fell short of the threepeat goal, but 2025 is a new year. The roster looks strong, and the Chiefs seem to be poised for another run at the big game.

“It's just all about us moving on and being willing to elevate our game,” Worthy said. “We're going to be able to get … better. So I'm glad we're going at it. And taking steps to do that.”

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room is expected to be led by the returning Rashee Rice. Worthy slots as WR2, while Hollywood Brown also suits as a starting receiver. Also, the Chiefs have a strong second-team unit with JuJu Smith-Schuster, rookie Jalen Royals, and Skyy Moore. Also in the mix are Nikko Remigio, Justyn Ross, and Tyquan Thornton.

Mahomes has talked about the depth of his receiver group this season. It’s a luxury he hasn’t enjoyed in all of his NFL seasons. And Worthy brings back some of the potential the Chiefs lost with Tyreek Hill.