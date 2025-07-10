The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to get back to the place they've been for the past few years, but this time they're going to want to win. In order for them to reach their goal of another championship, everybody must play at a high level, from every player on the offense to the defense.

Patrick Mahomes has been the leader of the team and the offense, but he isn't successful without his offensive line. Trey Smith is one of the best linemen in the league, and Mahomes knows that as well, as he also called him one of the best protectors in the business.

Smith recently spoke with Kay Adams and made a hilarious confession about Mahomes and how he feels about what the quarterback said about him.

“It's awesome. It's something that I take a lot of pride in,” Smith said on the Up & Adams show. “For him to say that, it means a lot to me. I lose sleep thinking about protecting Patrick, and I know there are things I need to get better at in my game to be the best protector I can, and just be an asset for my team and help my team out.”

Adams then asked Smith what he is up thinking about that he needs to do better.

“Just play better,” Smith said. “There's always something that you can correct. We're always chasing perfection, and we fall short.”

As long as Mahomes knows that he has someone protecting him like Smith, who strives to be better every game, he should have no worries in the pocket.

Patrick Mahomes opens up about being on Top 100 list

With the help of his offensive line and receivers, Mahomes is able to put up the stats that he does every season. That has led him to be in some great conversations, and even some lists, such as the NFL's Top 100. Mahomes was recently asked about his thoughts on the list.

“I know it's a year-by-year thing, and so there's a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great players in this league,” Mahomes said on the Up & Adams show. “They can rank me wherever they rank me. At the end of the day, all I'm trying to do is win Super Bowls. And I don't care where I am on that list, no offense.”

The list will start naming the top 10 soon, and Mahomes will most definitely be in it, but it doesn't seem like he's bothered

