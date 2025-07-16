The Kansas City Chiefs are set to start training camp soon, and they're getting the team together on who will be participating for the next month. That means that some players are being cut already, and the latest to be waived was wide receiver Justyn Ross, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ross was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs in 2022 after playing college ball at Clemson. Ross had his moments throughout his time with the Chiefs, but he was never truly able to find a consistent role with the team. He only played in two games last season, and in 2023, he played in 10 games and made one start.

Last season was a good chance for Ross to make some noise on the field, especially with the several injuries in the wide receiver room to Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown. With those players coming back healthy this season, it makes sense why the Chiefs may have decided to move on from Ross.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Chiefs' wide receiver room before the start of last season, and that hype may come back during this training camp when they hit the field. Patrick Mahomes has always had weapons to work with, but he has speedy receivers who can take the top off of any defense.

The Chiefs will most likely be the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl once again this season, after being there the past three seasons. Unfortunately for them, they were not able to complete the three-peat, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

There will be some teams that will be competing with them in the AFC, such as the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, but for the past few seasons, they have not been able to take down the Chiefs