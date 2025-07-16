Eugenio Suarez’s strong first half in 2025 earned the free-agent-to-be his second-career All-Star nod. The hot start has also made Suarez the subject of trade rumors as the deadline approaches and the Arizona Diamondbacks contemplate becoming sellers.

Fellow Diamondbacks All-Star Corbin Carroll doesn’t want to see Suarez shipped off. He praised Arizona’s third baseman while jokingly prefacing his comments, recognizing that they could sound like a sales pitch to teams looking to buy.

“I don’t want to sell him too hard,” Carroll stated, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “He’s an all-time player and an all-time person. It’s been a privilege to be his teammate and I hope I am for the rest [of] this year.”

Rumors heat up as Diamondbacks consider Eugenio Suarez trade

Suarez is on pace for the best season of his career. He leads the National League with 78 RBI and is second in the NL (four overall) with 31 home runs. He’s also produced a 142 OPS+ AND 2.9 bWAR in 95 games with the Diamondbacks so far.

The 12th-year veteran is no stranger to trades after already being dealt three times in his career. Suarez landed with the Diamondbacks in a trade with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2024 season. However, if Arizona moves the standout third baseman at the deadline, it would be his first mid-season trade.

As rumors of a potential deal grow, Suarez addressed the trade situation, telling reporters he doesn’t want to leave Arizona. But the Diamondbacks may decide to become sellers this season with a playoff run looking bleak.

The team lost 12 of its last 18 games to close out the first half, falling to 47-50 and 11 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Diamondbacks are also 5.5 games back in the Wild Card hunt with four teams ahead of them for the third playoff berth.

The Mariners are interested in a reunion with their former slugger as Seattle looks for a middle of the lineup bat to assist Cal Raleigh in a second-half push. The New York Yankees have also expressed interest in adding the veteran, as they look to fill a notable void at third base.

While Suarez would prefer to stay in Arizona, he seemed open to a Yankees trade. “They’re hungry [to win] still. If I got over there, I would do my best and try to help them win the World Series,” Suarez told reporters when discussing a possible move to New York.