The Kansas City Chiefs are already making moves to bolster their roster despite coming off a stellar Super Bowl run. The Chiefs are signing former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, who escaped a scary lawsuit from rape allegations in 2021, Adam Schefter reports.
Chiefs pick up Matt Araiza after his hiatus from a dismissed rape lawsuit
Araiza played college football at San Diego State University before the Buffalo Bills drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, his professional career did not get off to a smooth start.
In July 2022, Araiza faced rape allegations after the alleged victim, Jane Doe, claimed she was assaulted at an off-campus San Diego party. Doe dropped the lawsuit against Araiza in December 2023. At the same time, Araiza dismissed a defamation suit against Doe that he filed in July 2023.
Araiza's lawyers provided a statement at the time his allegations were dropped:
“Thankfully, there was extensive evidence that was key to Matt's voluntary dismissal from this lawsuit. Matt was and has always been innocent. The case is over, and Matt has prevailed,” per ESPN.
Now, the talented punter looks to rekindle his career in Kansas City.
“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the Chiefs. I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career. I want to thank my family, who have been my rock, and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support,” Araiza said, per JL Sports.
Araiza was one of the top punters in college football in 2021. He earned All-American honors during his junior season at San Diego State. All in all, he should provide a great spark to the Chiefs' special team unit.