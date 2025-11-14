On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will hit the field on the road against the Denver Broncos, looking to push their record to 6-4 on the 2025 NFL season and stay alive in the AFC West divisional race. The Chiefs are coming off of a bye week on the heels of their recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Patrick Mahomes and company would certainly like to turn things around after that poor performance.

Overall, it's been an up and down year for the Chiefs thus far, and recently, FS1 sports media personality Colin Cowherd took to the airwaves to describe why he thinks Kansas City's dynastic years may be behind them.

“Andy Reid and Mahomes may win another Super Bowl. But going to the AFC Championship every year, going to the Super Bowl every year, that's done,” said Cowherd, via Herd w/Colin Cowherd on X, formerly Twitter.

Reid and Mahomes have made it to at least the AFC Championship Game in every year since Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback all the way back in 2018, and they've won three Super Bowls in that span, making it to five in total.

This year has been the most inconsistent in terms of regular season play on the field thus far of the Mahomes era, but the Chiefs have still shown an ability over the years to turn things up when they absolutely need to and overwhelm opponents in the biggest moments. They'll be looking to do just that this weekend against a Broncos team that sits at 8-2 but has many doubting their legitimacy, considering the way they've struggled to beat bad teams so far this year.

In any case, the Chiefs and Broncos are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from Denver.